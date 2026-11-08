From Grandma’s Table

The menu balances familiar staples with enough interesting detours to keep things engaging. Mini Gunpowder Idli, tossed with ghee podi, curry leaves, gundu chilli and cashews, makes for a flavour-packed start. Mutton Pepper Fry brings together pepper masala and coconut, while the Jackfruit Pepper Fry Samosa, served with spicy tamarind chutney, is an interesting vegetarian alternative. Prawn Paniyaram, accompanied by coconut chutney and nadan masala, is another intriguing preparation. Chettinad Chicken Croquettes and Toddy Shop Pork Belly add to the variety. Rasam enthusiasts can try the crab rasam, though it could do with a little more tang. Those inclined towards familiar flavours can opt for Chicken Chettinad and Military Mutton Curry, while Gongura Lamb Chops, Madras Fish Curry and Coastal Prawn Roast bring coastal influences to the table. Cold Coconut Payasam and Chai Panna Cotta provide a sweet finish.

Service follows the restaurant’s larger philosophy of recreating the ease of a family meal, where nobody is in a hurry and there is always room for another helping. The experience is relaxed, if not particularly remarkable. At approximately `1,500 for two, Nanama offers an affordable opportunity to explore a fairly expansive menu. The generous sharing portions also make it easier to sample several dishes in one sitting.

At Nanama, Unit No. GF 101, The Gallery On Mg Mall, Sultanpur