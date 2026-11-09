Delhi Consumer Commission fines hospital for not arranging ambulance for patient who had suffered stroke

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Consumer Commission has directed Metro Hospital & Heart Institute to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation for failing to arrange a life-support ambulance and medical supervision for a patient who had suffered a stroke.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that a hospital's duty of care does not end with providing treatment within its premises but extends to ensuring the safe transfer of critically ill patients to other medical facilities.

A bench presided by Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, and also comprising Judicial Member Pinki, held that patients and their families could not be expected to independently arrange essential medical infrastructure during an emergency.

According to the complaint, Suresh Kumar, who had undergone a dual heart valve replacement procedure at AIIMS in 2008, developed severe breathing difficulties on November 13, 2013 and was admitted to Metro Hospital, where doctors diagnosed an obstruction in his artificial aortic valve.

He was administered streptokinase, a medication used to dissolve blood clots. However, he subsequently suffered a stroke that affected his speech and movement.