Beyond the Blind Spot

The lights dim. The audience is asked to put on blindfolds. As the first notes fill the room, a voice urges them to clap, get up and dance. Soon, people are swaying, singing, shouting and even crying. Drinks in hand, they shed their inhibitions, liberated by the knowledge that nobody is watching. This is 'Music in the Dark', an immersive experience curated by Anhad, a seven-member collective of visually impaired musicians. Held once a month, it is as much about experiencing music differently as challenging perceptions of disability. For Rajeev, the band's lead vocalist and founder, the experience has a larger purpose. “People often look at us through a lens of sympathy, reducing us to mere objects of pity. We cannot even joke around,” he says.

Rajeev's journey began in Bhagalpur, where his family was uncertain about the future of a visually impaired child. “In villages, people call visually impaired children Surdas,” he says, referring to the blind poet-saint. Such children were often expected to become saints or renunciants. His grandmother, however, insisted that he go to school. His uncle eventually learnt about the National Association for the Blind in Delhi, where Rajeev found his first exposure to performing and a group of young musicians who shared his disability and love for music. Informal jam sessions and school performances gradually evolved into professional gigs. By 2017, the group had christened itself Anhad, meaning limitless.

Today, the collective comprises seven musicians in their twenties: Rajeev (lead vocals), Rajat Panchal (keyboard), Ankit Jha (dholak), Deepak Nagar (tabla), Saurav Vaishnav (drums and music production), Raj Kumar (acoustic guitar) and Manglyam Tomba (bass guitar). Growing up in Bihar, with cultural roots in Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev found his early musical education at home. “In UP, Bihar, there’s a song for every occasion. When I was four years old, my grandma would teach me lots of folk songs,” he recalls.