Days after Delhi's Chawri Bazar building collapse, residents issued notices for safety audits

NEW DELHI: Just days after the deadly building collapse at Sheesh Mahal in the Chawri Bazar area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed residents of some buildings adjacent to the collapsed structure to get their properties audited for structural safety and submit the reports to the civic body within seven days of the issuance of the notice.

The notices, issued by the office of the executive engineer (Building-I) of the Old Delhi zone stated that a survey of the surrounding residential buildings was under way following the collapse. Further, the civic body has instructed owners and occupants of buildings identified as visibly dangerous or potentially vulnerable to obtain structural safety certificates and display them prominently on their premises.

According to an official aware of the matter, the notice had been served to around three to four buildings at the time of filing this report, with more likely on the bases of assessment. This comes after the MCD on November 5 said that a survey of the adjacent buildings had been initiated to assess their structural safety and facilitate the relevant audits through engineers duly empanelled with the civic body.

The audit report is required to be submitted to the office of the executive engineer. “The certificate or report must subsequently be displayed prominently at the premises for public information,” the notice read. The toll in Thursday’s building collapse reached seven as bodies of two more workers were pulled out on Sunday.