Delhi: 32 more trips by NCRTC on Bhai Dooj

NEW DELHI: To ensure smooth travel on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on November 11, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will operate 32 additional trips along the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

The move is aimed at accommodating the festive surge and encouraging the use of public transit. With these additional trips, trains will be available at intervals of less than 10 minutes.

“On Bhai Dooj, brothers traditionally travel to their sisters’ homes for the ceremony. This increased frequency of train services will benefit anyone travelling to visit their family and celebrate together this season,” said an NCRTC official.

Since the festival falls on a Wednesday, highways and arterial roads are expected to face severe congestion from both holiday travellers and regular weekday commuters. This comes even as air pollution levels in NCR reached a critical state a week before Diwali, and despite various measures, the situation has become even more alarming following the festival. Notably, to encourage the use of public transport, NCRTC is already operating 20 additional train trips.