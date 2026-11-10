Delhi: 4.5 per cent dip in emergency calls this Diwali, minor cases only

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a 4.5% decline in emergency calls on Diwali this year, with the number falling from 269 in 2025 to 257 in 2026. Fire department officials said no major fire incidents were reported this year, with all calls relating to minor or moderate incidents.

Of the total calls, 24 were related to fires caused by firecrackers. The busiest period was between 8 pm and 10 pm, when the department received 85 calls, accounting for 33.1% of the day’s total.

The calls included 214 fire-related incidents, 17 animal rescues, seven bird rescues, five human rescue operations and nine special-service requests. The department also received one call each regarding a house collapse and a road accident.

Over the past 14 years, Diwali 2024 recorded the highest number of emergency calls at 318, followed by 290 in 2015, 271 in 2018 and 269 in 2025. The lowest was recorded in 2021, when the department received 152 calls.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered over 100 cases related to bursting of crackers beyond permitted hours on Diwali night. Police have also seized over 10,000 kg of illegal firecrackers from across the capital till the first week of November.