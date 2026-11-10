Delhi: Crackers claim lives of 2 minors in separate cases

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old boy who was bursting a hand-held flowerpot firecracker died after it exploded in his hand. The incident occurred outside his house in the Narela area on Monday.

The burst caused injury to his chest, and he died on the spot. The hospital informed police that the child was brought dead. The body has been sent for autopsy, police said. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The brother of the deceased said, “He was setting off firecrackers that would flare up like sparklers and explode almost immediately. Other family members had also burst firecrackers, but when my brother lit one, something suddenly came from behind and hit him in the chest, knocking him backwards. The impact left his chest severely injured”.

In another case, a minor boy was killed after a fight between two minors in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area over bursting of firecrackers, which escalated into a physical confrontation. The father of one of the juveniles allegedly assaulted the other boy, also a minor with an iron rod, resulting in fatal injuries. The victim was shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Munna (42), and a juvenile have been apprehended.