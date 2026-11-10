Delhi’s vehicle ban targets NCR commuters, unlike emission-based pollution curbs in global cities

NEW DELHI: While cities such as London, Paris and Berlin have introduced stringent restrictions on polluting vehicles to improve air quality, Delhi's latest winter pollution-control measure takes a different approach by combining vehicle emission standards with the place of registration.

The capital on the weekend barred vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering the city between November 1 and January 31 — an annual feature, leaving thousands of commuters from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad facing difficulties.

In contrast, London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which currently operates across all London boroughs, regulates vehicles based on their emission standards, irrespective of where they are registered.

According to the government's transport department, petrol cars generally need to meet Euro 4 standards and diesel cars Euro 6 standards. Vehicles that fail to comply are charged £12.50 per day to enter the zone.

The rules apply equally to foreign-registered vehicles, which must also be registered with Transport for London, even if they meet the required standards.

Meanwhile, Paris follows a similar emission-based approach through its Crit’Air classification system, which categorises vehicles according to their pollution levels. Since January 2025, Crit’Air 3, 4, 5 and unclassified vehicles have faced restrictions in the metropolitan low-emission zone.

However, the city has introduced a 24-day annual pass for Crit’Air 3 vehicles and a period without sanctions until the end of 2026.

In Germany, vehicles must display colour-coded stickers indicating their emission category. Foreign-registered vehicles are also required to comply. Amsterdam, meanwhile, restricts diesel cars below Euro 5 standards within its A10 ring road, while Brussels, from January 2026, had barred Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol vehicles from its low-emission zone.

However, Delhi alone has restricted the entry of cars that are not BS-VI compliant and are registered outside Delhi.