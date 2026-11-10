ECI tells Delhi HC Waris Punjab De registration could threaten India's sovereignty and integrity

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Delhi High Court that registering ‘Waris Punjab De’, headed by jailed pro-Khalistan Member of Parliament (MP) Amritpal Singh, as a political party could adversely affect the “sovereignty and integrity of India."

‘Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab)’, plans to contest the Punjab assembly elections due in early 2027. The group was founded by actor-activist Deep Sidhu in 2021.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee noted the submission of the ECI on November 4 that it received a “grave and serious” objection to its registration.

“On July 9, 2026, we received a very sensitive input alleging that ‘Waris Punjab De’ is rooted in separatism, was founded by individuals detained under the National Security Act (NSA), and poses grave concerns regarding its allegiance to sovereignty and integrity of India,” the ECI said.

The poll body made the disclosure in two separate affidavits submitted on September 14, and November 3, 2026 in response to a writ petition by Waris Punjab De seeking an expeditious decision on its application seeking registration.

The ECI claimed that while the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab gave a positive verification report about the organisation on April 27, 2026, the objection about its separatist roots was received in July 2026, and the CEO was then instructed to conduct a "comprehensive background inquiry." The report of the inquiry is awaited, the ECI said.

The ECI said that the report about Waris Punjab De’s separatist leanings was received on July 9, 2026, while the petition was pending before the high court.

“Acting diligently, the ECI forwarded the objection to the CEO, Punjab, on July 14, 2026, with clear instructions to conduct a comprehensive background inquiry and furnish a detailed report. However, the said report is yet to be received,” the September 14 affidavit claimed.

In November 3 affidavit, the poll body added that once the report was received, and if it was positive, then further steps would be taken as per law for registration. “Therefore, the petition filed by Waris Punjab De should be disposed of,” the ECI said.

Justice Banerjee noted the submission and listed the matter for further consideration on January 11, 2027.