Make all arrangements 2 days before Chhath Puja: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday convened a high-level meeting to review preparations for Chhath Puja.

Speaking on the occasion, she described Chhath as a festival rooted in the faith of lakhs of people. “It is the government’s priority to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience while offering prayers,” she said, directing all departments to work in coordination and make arrangements keeping in mind the needs of devotees visiting the ghats. Office-bearers of various Chhath Puja committees were also present during the meeting.

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. An 11-km-long Chhath Ghat being developed along the Munak Canal is expected to be a big draw for devotees. Stretching from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, the ghat will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access for devotees coming to offer prayers.

Chief Minister Gupta asked the officials concerned to complete the basic preparations at the ghats well in advance. District administrations and the departments concerned have been asked to regularly inspect the ghats in their areas and address all shortcomings.

“All major arrangements must be completed at least two days before the festival,” she said. The Chief Minister also noted, “BJP national president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the grand ghat at an event near Singalpur village on November 12. The government is developing the ghat in a way that will allow devotees from several adjoining constituencies to join.”

1,400 ghats prepared

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. An 11-km-long Chhath Ghat being developed along the Munak Canal is expected to be a big draw for devotees. Stretching from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, the ghat will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access for devotees coming to offer prayers