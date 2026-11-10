Medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital soon: Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is setting up a medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, with 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats, as part of a plan to expand medical education and healthcare infrastructure in West Delhi.

The proposed medical college will be established on the existing 13-acre hospital campus and integrated with a 1,322-bed healthcare complex, comprising an 850-bed general hospital and a 472-bed Maternal and Child Hospital, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The 850-bed general hospital is being developed on eight acres at Raghubir Nagar, while the 472-bed maternal and child hospital will form part of the expanded healthcare infrastructure.

The expansion is expected to boost access to specialised medical services, emergency treatment and critical care for nearly 10 lakh people, primarily in West Delhi, who are served by the hospital, the statement said.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the initiative was aimed at strengthening medical education.