Oct 24 hit-and-run case on Delhi's Naraina flyover solved, truck driver from Rajasthan held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old truck driver for allegedly fleeing after hitting a scooter rider, who later died, on the Naraina flyover in west Delhi last month, an officer said on Monday. The accused, Innas Khan, of Rajasthan, was arrested following an investigation involving examination of CCTV footage and verification of around 50-60 vehicles that crossed the flyover around the time of the accident, he said.

The incident took place on October 24, when police got a PCR call about a road accident on the Naraina flyover, on the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mayapuri.

“A police team rushed to the spot and found a man lying unconscious near his damaged scooter. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the officer.

He further said that preliminary investigation suggested that an unidentified vehicle had hit the scooter and fled without stopping. As there were no eyewitnesses at the spot or hospital, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

A team examined CCTV footage from the flyover and adjoining roads to establish the approximate time of the accident. The team subsequently identified and verified around 50-60 vehicles that had crossed the stretch during the relevant period.

During the verification, one driver told police that a red open-body vehicle travelling ahead of him had allegedly hit the scooter. Police traced the vehicle’s registered owner, who identified Khan as its driver on the day of the accident and produced him with the vehicle.

During interrogation, Khan disclosed that the accident occurred around 4.30 am and that he continued driving without stopping. He subsequently unloaded goods at his delivery destination in Delhi before heading towards Gujarat on another assignment.

The vehicle was seized and further investigation is underway, police said.

Accused’s trail