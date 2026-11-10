Post-Diwali pollution triggers respiratory distress among children, doctors raise alarm in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With air pollution levels worsening in the Capital after Diwali, hospitals are witnessing a significant rise in respiratory illnesses among children, with doctors reporting an alarming number of young patients, including newborns, arriving with breathing difficulties.

Besides the usual cases of cold and cough, several children are requiring frequent nebulisation, while many others are being admitted to hospitals for respiratory distress.

According to city doctors, even newborns are facing considerable difficulty breathing, raising concerns over the impact of deteriorating air quality on the most vulnerable age groups.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 299 on Tuesday, November 10, compared with 376 recorded on Monday.

The improvement was attributed to an increase in wind speed, which helped disperse some of the accumulated pollutants. However, 23 monitoring stations continued to record ‘very poor’ air quality, with Pusa Road reporting the highest AQI of 385, followed by Chandni Chowk at 381.

Doctors stated that the marginal improvement in air quality had done little to ease the respiratory burden on children, with several young patients arriving at healthcare facilities with breathing difficulties.

Dr Sameer Maqsood, paediatrician at Max Hospital, Patparganj, said the number of children reporting respiratory problems had risen sharply after Diwali.

“Post Diwali, the number has literally gone up. I am looking at over 35-40 such children on a daily basis. The newborns are requiring frequent nebulisation and even hospitalisation. Apart from cold and cough, lots and lots of kids are coming with breathing difficulties,” he said.