Year on, scars of Red Fort blast remain

NEW DELHI: A year after a car laden with explosives blew up near the Red Fort at around 6.52 pm on November 10 last year, killing more than 10 people, those who witnessed the blast unfold firsthand are yet to move on.

Ask them for their thoughts, and their reactions range from shock to horror. “I never imagined in my life that something like this could happen right at the centre of the national capital in front of the fort that still holds relevance... The place from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation every Independence Day,” says a local.

Recalling the chaos that unfolded that day in front of the seventeenth-century Mughal-era fort, Ravinder Kumar, who runs an eatery in the area, shares, “It was all chaos. I was taking care of my cart when the blast happened. Initially, we were not sure what happened. But we knew that this was a serious matter when we saw fire on the spot. We rushed some of the people to a hospital.”

Arun Kunar, who sells noodles on a cart facing the Red Fort is overcome with horror as he recounts the gory scenes he witnessed that day. “There were severed limbs lying on the road. My father and I can never forget that.” Sharing how the terror attack affected local trade, he shares, “For six months since the attack, we were not allowed to set up our cart for business in the area.”