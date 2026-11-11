AI-powered facial recognition cameras, 5,000 personnel to secure Delhi trade fair

NEW DELHI: At Bharat Mandapam, an AI-eyed security network awaits thousands of visitors when the India International Trade Fair (IITF) opens on November 13. Delhi Police will deploy AI-powered cameras with facial recognition technology to scan the crowds and flag suspicious individuals, adding a high-tech layer to an elaborate security blanket around the venue.

Around 5,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces will be deployed, while nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras will monitor activities across the premises. Special teams comprising plainclothes personnel will move around the venue to keep a close watch on the crowd. Traffic personnel will be stationed outside Bharat Mandapam to regulate vehicular movement.

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Manjeet Sheoran said that the safety and security of visitors remained the foremost concern. The arrangements, he said, would allow people to enjoy the fair and shop without apprehension, with security personnel deployed throughout the event to respond swiftly to any emergency.

As in previous editions, a dedicated police station will be set up inside the venue to ensure prompt action on complaints and any untoward incidents. Visitors will also have six help desks at their disposal to assist with directions and address grievances.

Backing the cameras, five control rooms will monitor the fairgrounds and adjoining areas, with reports of disturbances or suspicious activity immediately relayed to the concerned teams for a quick response.

The fairgrounds can accommodate around 1.25 lakh visitors at a time, and these measures will help police closely track visitors’ movements to prevent overcrowding.

Entry to each hall will be regulated according to its capacity, with fresh entry temporarily stopped as it nears the limit and resumed only after the crowd thins out, police said.

The staggered entry system can prevent congestion in busy areas and reduce the risk of stampede-like situations.