Delhi HC rejects plea seeking rules to curb misconduct by airline staff towards passengers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to frame specific rules for addressing misconduct, harassment, and misbehaviour by airline personnel towards passengers.

Justice Amit Mahajan said the High Court “cannot issue a general direction compelling the government to formulate rules or prescribe specific disciplinary measures merely because a petitioner considers them appropriate.”

“The formulation of rules, regulations, and regulatory guidelines falls within the domain of the competent authorities and is a matter of policy,” the judge said.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by a woman who alleged that a customer-care executive of an airline had used “vulgar, abusive, and gendered language” towards her when she contacted the airline's customer-care service.

She alleged that despite making several representations to the airline seeking accountability and disciplinary action against the concerned employee, “no meaningful action was taken”.