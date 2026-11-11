Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' category with AQI at 303

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 303, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital has been witnessing worsening pollution levels in the aftermath of Diwali, with stubble burning in neighbouring states also contributing to the deteriorating air quality.

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of 0-50 as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog or mist during the early morning hours, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.