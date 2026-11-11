DU student suspended for ‘luring’ women to Diljit’s Gujarat concert

NEW DELHI: Ramanujan College of Delhi University has suspended a fifth-semester BA (Hons) Hindi student till February 1, 2027, following a probe by its Proctorial Committee into complaints of alleged misconduct—inducing female students to travel to a concert in Ahmedabad by offering incentives.

The suspension triggered a political controversy, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) targeting the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), saying that the student was an NSUI office-bearer. The Congress-affiliated outfit, however, clarified that it also suspended the student during Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls and he has no association with the NSUI.

According to a college suspension letter dated November 6, the action against the student follows allegations that the student had induced female students to travel to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert by offering them monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives.

The student has been allowed to appear for scheduled university examinations but barred from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities during the suspension period. He has also been directed to submit a formal written undertaking, the letter stated. The ABVP shared a “document”, dated August 28, purportedly showing that the student was the vice president of the NSUI unit in the Ramanujan College.