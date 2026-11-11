Four-year-old falls into sewer in west Delhi, rescue operation underway

DELHI: A four-year-old boy fell into an open sewer while playing near the Ganda Nala in west Delhi’s Ranhola area on Tuesday afternoon, following which a rescue operation involving the Delhi Fire Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to police, information about the incident was received at Ranhola police station around 3.21 pm on Tuesday. A police team rushed to the spot near Kheri Baba Pul, along the Ganda Nala, where a sewer line runs alongside the service road.

The child had been brought to Dass Garden Park by his mother. He reportedly moved towards the drain to relieve himself when he fell into a sewer manhole.

Following the incident, teams from the Delhi Fire Services and the NDRF were deployed at the spot and launched a search and rescue operation to trace the child.

A case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered in connection with the incident. Police said the child has not been recovered from the sewer so far.

Further efforts are being made by the rescue team and NDRF to locate and extract the child from the drain.