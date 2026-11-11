Gurugram traffic personnel to be transferred every 60 days after home guard’s ‘Diwali gift’ demand

NEW DELHI: After a home guard was arrested for allegedly demanding “Diwali gifts” from a motorist in Gurugram, Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj has issued a series of instructions for traffic policemen and home guards to minimise the possibilities of irregularities while they perform their duties.

According to officials on Tuesday, random transfers will be carried out among the Gurugram traffic personnel every 60 days through an automated computerised system.

Zonal officer (ZO) and Traffic inspector (TI) will be held accountable if any traffic police personnel, home guard or special police officer is found involved in corrupt practices while performing traffic duty, they added.

The home guard incident took place on November 7, when a vlogger was travelling with his family in Gurugram. He was signalled by a home guard to pull over the car near Cyber Hub, and the latter repeatedly wished them “Happy Diwali”.

The accused home guard then allegedly began indirectly soliciting money or “gifts”, saying it had been a “dry Diwali”. When the vlogger said he did not have his wallet with him, the accused reportedly said, “So, none of the brothers sitting in the car has their wallets?” Subsequently, a video of the incident surfaced on the Internet. An FIR was registered against the home guard at the DLF Phase-3 police station and the accused was arrested.

Hold meetings with your subordinates: Top cop

The police commissioner has also directed all deputy commissioners & assistant commissioners to conduct meetings with their subordinate officers and personnel up to the zonal level and issue strict instructions that misconduct or corrupt practices while on duty will not be tolerated