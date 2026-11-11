In a first, MCD mulls over AI-based mapping of ad hoardings for revenue

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) and digital mapping to identify outdoor advertising sites across the city, detect unauthorised hoardings and explore new avenues to increase its revenue, officials said on Tuesday.
Under a proposed 180-day pilot project, all outdoor advertising assets, including hoardings, unipoles, kiosks and street furniture, will be surveyed and digitally mapped across the civic body’s jurisdiction, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said.
Sharma said the initiative aims to make better use of the corporation’s existing resources and prevent revenue losses by bringing its advertising assets under a centralised digital database.
The project, proposed in collaboration with a private limited company, will be undertaken at the agency’s own expense and will not involve any financial expenditure by the MCD, she said. The proposal has been submitted to the corporation for approval through the Standing Committee.
Suggestions from the MCD’s Law and Finance departments have also been incorporated into the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU). A key feature of the project will be the agency’s AI-based Visual Load Index (VLI) tool, which will analyse the number and visibility of advertisements along roads and public spaces.
The tool will help identify locations with greater commercial potential while also assessing areas where excessive advertisements have led to visual clutter. Its findings will be used to help the corporation plan the auction, valuation and tendering of advertising sites, Sharma said. The agency will also conduct a 360-degree virtual survey of advertising sites, recording their photographs, geographical locations, dimensions, lighting arrangements and compliance with regulations.
The information will be compiled into a GIS-based digital database, with dashboards, heat maps and analytical reports to help the civic body monitor advertising assets.
Sharma said the digital records would also be matched with details of registered advertising sites.
Tie-up with private firm
The project, proposed in collaboration with a private limited company, will be undertaken at the agency’s own expense and will not involve any financial expenditure by the MCD, she said. The proposal has been submitted to the corporation for approval through the Standing Committee