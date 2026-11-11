In a first, MCD mulls over AI-based mapping of ad hoardings for revenue

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) and digital mapping to identify outdoor advertising sites across the city, detect unauthorised hoardings and explore new avenues to increase its revenue, officials said on Tuesday.

Under a proposed 180-day pilot project, all outdoor advertising assets, including hoardings, unipoles, kiosks and street furniture, will be surveyed and digitally mapped across the civic body’s jurisdiction, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said.

Sharma said the initiative aims to make better use of the corporation’s existing resources and prevent revenue losses by bringing its advertising assets under a centralised digital database.

The project, proposed in collaboration with a private limited company, will be undertaken at the agency’s own expense and will not involve any financial expenditure by the MCD, she said. The proposal has been submitted to the corporation for approval through the Standing Committee.