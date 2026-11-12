A Museum of Memories

Old Delhi has never been short of stories. They spill out of its narrow lanes, hide behind fading façades and linger in the courtyards of ageing havelis. Soon, one of its architectural landmarks will have a new role in preserving these memories. The nearly century-old Lahori Gate Haveli is set to become a museum dedicated to the history and cultural legacy of Shahjahanabad.

Situated at Vasudev Captain Chowk, at the bustling intersection of Khari Baoli and Naya Bazaar, the haveli occupies a fascinating corner of the Walled City. Outside, spice merchants haggle, handcarts negotiate narrow passages and the air carries the mingled aromas of cardamom, dried chillies and freshly ground spices. Against this animated backdrop stands the restored two-storey structure, a reminder of a time when havelis were expressions of a city's social and architectural identity.

Built in 1929 as a private mansion, the haveli has had several avatars. It became a municipal dispensary, serving the neighbourhood until 2003, before being used as a storage space by merchants from the surrounding spice market. A proposed museum initiative in 2004 failed to take off, and the building gradually slipped into neglect, its balconies and architectural details bearing the scars of time.