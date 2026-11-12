Ammonia spike in Yamuna curtails water production at Delhi's Sonia Vihar plant

NEW DELHI: A sudden rise in pollution levels in the Yamuna’s raw water has forced the curtailment of production at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, affecting water supply in several parts of the city, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Wednesday.

The disruption has affected areas including Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Rabindra Nagar, Bharti Nagar, parts of Lodhi Road, the High Court and the President’s Estate, among others, it said.

According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, ammonia levels rose in the Yamuna on Wednesday morning. “The situation is now under control. All the water treatment plants are working at normal capacity,” a DJB official said. As per the design, DJB is unable to treat raw water with more than 1 ppm of ammonia. The raised ammonia levels thus result in a reduction of water production.

Other affected localities in the city include Pandara Road, Pandara Park, Lodhi Colony, B K Dutt Colony, Amrita Shergil Marg, Janpath, Kidwai Nagar, Laxmibai Nagar, New Moti Bagh and Kaka Nagar.