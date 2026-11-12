Amul, Mother Dairy increase milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre

NEW DELHI: Milk prices are set to rise from Thursday, with leading dairy brands Amul and Mother Dairy announcing a hike of Rs 2-4 per litre, citing increased input costs, higher farmer procurement prices and rising transportation expenses.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk under the Amul brand, announced a 4-5% increase in the retail prices of its major fresh pouch milk variants, effective November 12.

Amul Taaza toned milk (3% fat) will now cost Rs 2 more per litre, taking the price increase to 3.3%, while Amul Gold (6 per cent fat) will become costlier by Rs 4 per litre, a rise of 5.5%.

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, also revised the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre. In the region, toned milk (bulk vended) will now cost Rs 60 per litre, against Rs 58 earlier. Full cream milk (pouched) will be priced at Rs 76, up from Rs 72, while toned milk (pouched) will cost Rs 62 against Rs 60 earlier. Double-toned milk has been increased to Rs 56 from Rs 54 per litre. Cow milk will now cost Rs 65, compared with Rs 62 earlier.

Explaining the revision, Mother Dairy said uneven monsoon conditions had affected fodder availability.