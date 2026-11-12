Delhi's Munak canal to get Chhath makeover

NEW DELHI: Once surrounded by garbage, debris and overgrown vegetation, Munak Canal is set to get a new identity. An 11-km stretch along the canal will be developed as a Chhath Ghat. It will not only be the longest ghat in the capital but also the first in the country to be developed along a canal.

The city government said the transformation of the Munak Canal goes beyond an infrastructure project, aiming to turn a long-neglected stretch into a prominent centre of faith, cleanliness and greenery, equipped with public amenities.

As part of the initiative, an extensive cleaning drive was undertaken, during which around 1,400 truckloads of debris, waste and accumulated garbage were removed. Following the clearance of encroachments along both banks, the government decided to develop the stretch into a well-planned and aesthetically appealing Chhath Ghat.

Preparations are underway at over 1,400 ghats across the city to ensure that devotees can celebrate the festival with faith, devotion and without any inconvenience.

Ministers and MLAs on Tuesday reviewed arrangements and took stock of the facilities being put in place. The Chief Minister has directed officials to complete the basic preparations at the ghats well in advance so that only tasks such as filling them with water, putting up tents and cleaning remain towards the end. District administrations and departments concerned have been asked to regularly inspect the ghats in their respective areas and immediately address any shortcomings.