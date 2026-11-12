Iconic Coffee Home to get a Rs 150 cr neighbour

NEW DELHI: Connaught Place’s iconic Coffee Home, which has been serving affordable meals and filter coffee to Delhiites since 1989, will soon have a new neighbour—a proposed `150-crore office complex for the Delhi Tourism department.

The building is planned on the vacant space within the existing premises on Baba Kharak Singh Road, with officials clarifying that the popular eatery will remain unaffected and continue operating from its present location.

The proposed building will house the offices of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation

(DTTDC), which operates the Coffee Home. The corporation has cited a shortage of adequate and suitable office space as the primary reason behind the project.

According to the proposal, the building will have an estimated plinth area of 17,000 to 17,500 square metres. Its tentative design envisages two basement levels, a ground floor and 12 upper floors. However, the final configuration will depend on feasibility assessments, applicable building regulations and statutory approvals.

DTTDC has invited bids to appoint an architectural consultant for the comprehensive design and engineering planning of the project.

The selected consultant will undertake site surveys, prepare architectural designs and submit a detailed project report, including cost estimates. As per the tender schedule, a pre-bid meeting will be held on November 16, while November 25 is the deadline for submission of the bids.

Coffee Home, a familiar landmark in Connaught Place, will retain its place on the premises. Established in 1989, the eatery has always been popular among office-goers, visitors and local residents for its reasonably priced food and beverages.