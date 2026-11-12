Man sets own tempo ablaze at Ghazipur border, swings sword after stopped for document check

A man allegedly set his own tempo on fire after being stopped by traffic police for a document check near the Ghazipur border in east Delhi on Thursday morning, and was later seen waving a sword and a black flag amid the chaos, police sources said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when traffic personnel stopped the mini-goods carrier and asked its driver to produce the vehicle documents, they said.

Aggravated over being stopped, the man allegedly got out of the vehicle, produced an inflammable substance and set the tempo on fire, police sources said.

A purported video of the incident shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, while the man is seen holding a sword and a black flag in his hands.

He is also seen waving the weapon, disrupting traffic in the area.

"A PCR call regarding a fire in a vehicle near Ghazipur Murga Mandi Toll Tax was received at Ghazipur police station. Police staff immediately reached the spot near West Vinod Nagar depot, where a tempo was found partially burnt. The vehicle was empty. During the incident, one person, identified as Ghanender (28), obstructed traffic briefly. He was immediately apprehended by the police staff, and normal traffic movement was restored," a police statement read.

Police added that an FIR was registered and further investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)