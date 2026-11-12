Namo Bharat crosses 5-crore passenger mark, 1 cr journeys come in 93 days

NEW DELHI: The Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has recorded more than five crore passenger journeys since the commencement of operations in October 2023, with the latest one crore journeys added in just 93 days, according to the official records shared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday.

The milestone comes nine months after the entire 82-km corridor, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, was opened for public use on February 22 this year. The Sarai Kale Khan station, which serves as the originating point of the corridor, was also opened to commuters on the same day, completing the Delhi section of the network.

The corridor began operations on October 21, 2023, with the inauguration of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. It took 574 days to record its first one crore journeys, on May 16 last year.

The subsequent milestones were achieved at shorter intervals, with the corridor crossing the two-crore mark on December 11, 2025, three crore on May 2 this year, and, later, four crore on August 10. The latest one crore journeys were recorded between August 10 and November 10—the shortest interval between two successive milestones.