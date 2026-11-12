New Delhi 2nd cleanest city: Survey

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) won the second position in the ‘Clean City’ category among urban local bodies with a population of 50,000 to three lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The award was received by NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and vice chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal at Vigyan Bhawan.

The latest ranking marks a change from last year, when NDMC was recognised as a ‘Super Swachh League City’ in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 for its consistent performance in cleanliness and sanitation.

Over the years, the council has maintained a strong presence in the national cleanliness rankings. It was ranked the cleanest small city in the country in the 1-3 lakh population category in 2022 and was recognised as the cleanest Union Territory in 2023.

In 2020, it was also named the cleanest capital city. It also secured the first position in the 1-3 lakh population category in 2018, 2019 and 2021, according to its year-wise performance records. The council attributed its latest ranking to mechanised cleaning, night-time sweeping operations, scientific waste management and public participation.

Under the NDMC area come major government offices, diplomatic missions, heritage sites and busy commercial centres such as Connaught Place, Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar, which see a steady flow of visitors, shoppers and office-goers.