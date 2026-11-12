Non-recovery of ticket cannot be sole ground to deny compensation for injuries in railway accident: Delhi HC.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high Court has held that non-recovery of the travel ticket cannot be the sole ground to deny compensation for the injuries sustained by a person in a railway accident.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri made the observation while setting aside a tribunal’s order denying compensation to one Rohan Kapoor, who had sought compensation for the “grievous injuries” sustained by him in a railway accident in May 2018 when he was 13.

The judge noted that the person who had himself undertaken the journey and sustained the injuries entered the witness box and deposed on oath about the relevant facts.

“His testimony, therefore, required consideration in its entirety and in the context of the surrounding circumstances,” the judge said.

The judge added that the circumstances related to alleged contradictions in the victim's testimony were required to be examined in view of the surrounding circumstances as well as in view of the beneficial nature of the legislation.

“The appellant was about 13 years of age at the time of the incident… It is also significant that the respondent has not examined any witness to rebut his (Deepak Kumar, who claimed to have purchased tickets for both himself and victim) specific statement regarding the purchase of a ticket for the journey.