Overpriced X-ray machines, Rs 300-crore kickbacks: ACB exposes Rs 842-cr Delhi health scam

NEW DELHI: A chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the alleged Delhi medical procurement scam details how tenders were manipulated to favour two pharmaceutical companies, causing an estimated loss of Rs 842 crore to the government.

It names three public servants—Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, Head of Office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA); Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) chief Dr Vatsala Aggarwal; and former CPA Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra—along with two companies, F-Med Devices and M Sahib and Sons Private Limited. Both firms are allegedly owned by pharma trader Rajiv Rangila, arrested as one of the alleged masterminds of the fraud.

The ACB alleged that tender conditions were tailored to favour the selected firms and discourage competing bidders. Their bills were cleared within a day or two, while other suppliers reportedly waited nearly two years for payment.

The alleged manipulation was particularly evident in the procurement of X-ray machines. Although the CPA planned to procure 448 machines, the chargesheet said, a tender for just two was uploaded on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, allegedly to restrict competition.