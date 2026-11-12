Smog engulfs Delhi as AQI stays ‘very poor’ at 321

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 321 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of smog continued to blanket several parts of the capital, reducing visibility during the early morning hours.

PM2.5 and PM10 remained the major pollutants across the city, CPCB data showed. Among the monitoring stations, NSUT Jaffarpur recorded the highest AQI at 399, followed by Chandni Chowk (387), Pusa (IITM) (386), NSIT Dwarka (383) and JNU (378). Punjabi Bagh recorded 371, while Chhawla registered 368 and CRRI Mathura Road 365.

Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 363, Talkatora Garden 362, Commonwealth Sports Complex 352 and Sirifort 347. Ghummanhera registered 331, followed by Tikri Kalan (320), Shadipur (316), Burari (314), Uttam Nagar (309) and Jharoda Kalan (304).

Other monitoring stations recorded lower readings, with Maidan Garhi and Mandir Marg at 289 each, Pusa (DPCC) at 269 and Karala at 256. No readings were available for Lodhi Road and Badarpur.

The capital's air quality has remained under pressure since Diwali celebrations on November 8. Residents woke up to thick smog on Monday, with several monitoring stations recording AQI levels above 400 in the 'severe' category. Visibility was also reduced during the early morning hours.