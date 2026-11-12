When Winter Meant Sunshine, Not Smog

The shift in Delhi’s air this October offered a brief, teasing respite. A damp, cool breeze made me believe, if only for a few days, that we might finally have the kind of unhurried winters we grew up with. But the feeling was fleeting, giving way once again to the stubborn humidity left behind by the retreating monsoon.

I often think about what October used to mean. It was an invitation to spend entire mornings outdoors, soaking in the sun. Plump oranges and sweet maltas would be peeled and generously dusted with black salt. My grandfather would stretch out on a woven chatai in the sunniest corner of the garden, engrossed in his morning broadsheet, with a steaming cup of adrak wali chai beside him. Nearby, batons of crimson carrots, turnips and cauliflower florets would be laid out on white cotton sheets to sun-dry before being turned into pickles for winter.

Weekends meant piling into cars for picnics at Nehru Park or Lodhi Gardens, with cousins and childhood friends. I remember the long shadows of the domes and the sheer pleasure of spending hours outdoors without giving a second thought to the air we were breathing.