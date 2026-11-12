Youth crushed to death by truck in Ghazipur, residents allege delay by ambulance

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a truck in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Sapera Basti in Gharoli village.

The matter came to light when a PCR call was received at 10.37 am about the fatal road accident near the CNG Pump in the Hedgewar Road area of Ghazipur’s Integrated Freight Complex (IFC). A police team subsequently rushed to the spot. An initial inquiry revealed that the victim had been hit by an unidentified vehicle, whose driver fled the spot.

The victim was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body of the deceased has been sent to the mortuary of the hospital for a postmortem.

The necessary legal action was initiated after the receipt of the medico-legal case.

The incident sparked protests from the victim’s family members and locals, who claimed that the police and ambulance arrived late.

Driver fled the spot

An initial inquiry revealed that the victim had been hit by an unidentified vehicle, whose driver fled the spot