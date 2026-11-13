A Feast of Forgotten Stories

When Aishwarya Jha and Sara Abdullah set out to tell Delhi's story through food, they discovered that people were most fascinated by the flavours they had never encountered before. Recipes from Kayastha and Baniya kitchens, forgotten community traditions and unfamiliar ingredients proved to be compelling storytellers. That discovery inspired the next chapter of their journey: Kahaani: Foods of India, a three-day cultural festival presented by Indophile from November 13 to 15 at Delhi's historic Travancore Palace.

The idea follows the success of their debut festival, Kahaani: Dilli Ki, held earlier this year. For the co-founders, it reinforced a belief that India's culinary heritage is best understood through its families, communities and kitchens rather than mainstream restaurant menus.

“Attendees were amazed to discover these unknown flavours of the city, from different communities such as Kayastha, Baniya and more,” they recall. “We hope people take away that sense of vastness, a greater understanding of India's culinary diversity and sophistication. Most of all, we hope they leave with a re-awakened love for India, in all its beauty and raunaq,” they add.