Aadhaar made mandatory for claiming EV incentives for purchase, scrapping in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Individuals seeking purchase or scrapping incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy, 2026, will now have to mandatorily furnish their Aadhaar card numbers and undergo an OTP-based authentication to avail the benefits, according to a gazette notification issued by the transport department.

The process will be integrated into the online application system through the EV Incentive Portal designated by the transport department.

As per the notification, the applicants will have to authenticate their Aadhaar details electronically through a One-Time Password (OTP) during the submission and processing of applications for purchase and scrapping incentives.

The department has also clarified that the incentives will remain subject to the eligibility criteria, conditions, financial ceilings, timelines and other requirements specified under the EV Policy, 2026, and its operational guidelines, as amended from time to time under sections of the Aadhaar Act..

The notification stated that Aadhaar numbers and associated data collected during the application process must comply with the Aadhaar Act and its regulations. For individuals who do not possess an Aadhaar number or have not yet enrolled, the notification requires them to apply for Aadhaar enrolment before registering on the EV Incentive Portal.

This provision will apply to those eligible to obtain Aadhaar under Section 3 of the Aadhaar Act. Such applicants will have to visit an authorised Aadhaar enrolment centre, with the list of centres available on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.