AAP: Delhi turning into drug capital under BJP

NEW DELHI: “Make Delhi drug-free first,” said AAP, alleging that the BJP’s four-engine government is turning the city into a drug capital. It claimed that the situation is such that a BJP MLA was forced to expose the situation.

“BJP Rohtas Nagar MLA purchased a packet of smack being sold openly and placed it before the District Magistrate,” it said. Taking a jibe at BJP’s repeated statements of making Punjab drug-free, it advised the party to focus on the capital first. It also cited a joint report by the Centre and AIIMS, which shows that the number of drug users in the national capital is rising under the present government.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday, said that MLAs, councillors and RWAs complain almost every day about the continued open sale of drugs across the capital. Seelampur, Seemapuri and Rohtas Nagar in Northeast Delhi, as well as Badana, Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri in Northwest Delhi, are severely affected by the drug menace.

Bharadwaj said, “The biggest evidence of this has come from a BJP MLA himself. This shows that even the repeated appeals from the ruling-party’s MLAs have failed to awaken the administration.”