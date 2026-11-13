Clearing the Air

This led to a source-tracking model that identifies emission hotspots and geographical contributors. Integrated into the Decision Support System (DSS), it draws on monitoring-station readings, satellite observations, weather data and stubble-burning information to estimate pollution sources and forecast air quality.

The findings are shared with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and subsequently with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), helping authorities decide when restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) need to be introduced or intensified. The DSS also allows officials to test possible interventions. Simulations examining a 20 or 40 per cent reduction in vehicles, or diverting five to seven million tonnes of crop residue from open burning to controlled industrial use, indicated the potential for a 40–50-point improvement in AQI.

The work is now extending to Mumbai, while Delhiites can access real-time readings, three-day forecasts and health advisories through the Airwise app. The team is also exploring artificial intelligence alongside conventional modelling to improve predictions during extremely severe pollution episodes. For Ghude, the real achievement is seeing scientific forecasts translate into government action. “Somebody is doing the forecast, other agencies are using that forecast in real time, and then a third agency is implementing it. That circle is actually completed,” he says.

For a city that spends several months every year looking at the world through a grey veil, knowing what is in the air, where it comes from and what might improve it could make all the difference.