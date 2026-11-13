Delhi’s air quality turns hazardous as AQI touches 494

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to hazardous levels on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 494 at 7.31 am. Dense fog and pollution enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility across several areas, while multiple monitoring stations recorded severe pollution levels.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 488, followed by ITO at 455, Anand Vihar at 419, Rohini at 413 and Rajokri Border at 402, all falling in the severe category.

Other areas also reported very poor air quality, with R K Puram recording an AQI of 391, Mandir Marg 378, Dwarka Expressway 369, Uttam Nagar 363 and Lodhi Road 341. The area around Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 161, placing it in the moderate category.

The Delhi government has been undertaking pollution-control measures, including deploying water sprinklers across the city, to minimise the impact of particulate matter.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday accused the BJP government of misrepresenting Delhi’s pollution levels and questioned the credibility of the CPCB’s AQI readings. Citing a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), he alleged that actual pollution levels were 49 per cent higher than those displayed on official government websites.