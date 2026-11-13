Homebuyers’ consent must for changing project plans: UP RERA

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has issued guidelines requiring promoters seeking changes to sanctioned real estate project plans to obtain written consent of at least two-thirds of allottees before approaching the competent authority for approval.

Promoters have to disclose details of proposed changes in writing, explaining their impact on the carpet area, common areas and spaces, as well as any additions or deletions to the approved plans, UP RERA has said in a statement. The written consent of the beneficial owners have to be submitted to the competent authority, together with a list of allottees, including their addresses, mobile numbers and email IDs, to facilitate verification. URERA has also laid down a standard format for obtaining the consent of the allottee for proposed changes to the plans and the developers have to follow the same format.

“Promoters must ensure that every allottee is fully informed about the proposed changes before seeking consent,” said UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosareddy. “General consent obtained without providing complete details of the proposed changes will not be accepted.”

The guidelines would help homebuyers make informed decisions and safeguard their statutory rights, Bhoosareddy said. The directive from the real estate sector regulator came after it had observed that some developers were obtaining blanket consent from homebuyers without disclosing specific changes proposed in the sanctioned plans.

The RERA Act was passed to protect consumer rights in the real estate sector and ensure that developers fulfil the promises they made in the agreement. According to Section 14, developers should complete their projects as per the sanctioned plans and specifications approved by the competent authority. They should hand over possession of units to the beneficial owners in accordance with the terms of the agreement for sale.