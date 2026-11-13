Munak canal designated Chhath ghat

NEW DELHI: The Munak canal, a key source of drinking water for the capital, has been inaugurated as a Chhath Ghat, highlighting a shift in its role from a vital water-supply channel to a major religious space.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated the 11-km ghat along the canal on Thursday, with arrangements for clean water and uninterrupted flow during the festival. According to the officials, water will be flushed from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) into the Munak Canal so that devotees have access to clean water and an uninterrupted flow during Chhath Puja.

The government said the transformation of the canal goes beyond an infrastructure project, aiming to turn a long-neglected stretch into a prominent centre of faith, cleanliness and greenery, equipped with public amenities. Arrangements have been made for the flow of clean water through the canal, and fountains will also be installed.

As part of the initiative, an extensive cleaning drive was undertaken, during which around 1,400 truckloads of debris, waste and accumulated garbage were removed. Following the clearance of encroachments along both banks, the government decided to develop the stretch into a well-planned and aesthetically appealing Chhath Ghat.

Permanent steps and cemented roads are being constructed along both the banks of the canal to ensure that devotees and visitors can reach the ghats and perform their prayers without difficulty.