Nearly 90% of legacy waste cleared from Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill, civic body steps up disposal

NEW DELHI: Nearly 90% of the legacy waste accumulated at the national capital’s Bhalswa landfill has been cleared, an official said on Thursday. This came as Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar reached the site to review ongoing bio-mining and waste disposal operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahi said, “One crore and two lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste have already been cleared from the Bhalswa landfill site and the remaining 23 to 25 lakh MT will be disposed of within the stipulated time frame.” He added,

“A contract has been awarded to a new agency for waste disposal at the Bhalswa site, and officials have been instructed to accelerate the pace of the waste disposal process.” Wahi added that the progress report on the waste disposal work will be reviewed on a daily basis.

Wahi mentioned that the process of disposal of fresh waste will also be accelerated. “The number of machines deployed for waste disposal will be increased and a state-of-the-art machine named ‘Vajra’ is being installed for this purpose,” he stated, assuring the public that the mountain of waste at the landfill would be completely cleared soon.

This comes just a few weeks after the MCD extended the deadline for clearing the waste at the site for the sixth time. Officials had attributed the reason for the extension to the change of the agency working in the clearance operations as the contract of the previous agency had expired.