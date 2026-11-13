No books, few teachers in Delhi classrooms as over 80% are deployed for SIR

Echoing the same opinion, Ajay Veer, general secretary of the government school teachers’ association, said, “We write to the director of education several times about these issues, but the administrators are too busy to understand the crisis right now in schools. They must be thinking: ‘When there is no faculty in schools, why will children require books in the first place?”

He added, “What’s funny is that the government managed to distribute cycles among female students but could not ensure the timely delivery of textbooks. How are they studying? How are they even taking the examinations? It hardly matters to the government.” Veer stressed, “Education minister Ashish Sood should consider the issue of lack of books for school students ‘very, very serious’.”

Ashok Agrawal, educationist and president of the All India Parents Association, alleged that government school teachers are selectively targeted for non-academic duties, compromising students’ education.

Meanwhile, speaking to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, another school principal said, “The Delhi Books Bureau has asked all principals to purchase the books directly from now on.”

Teachers’ body slams government inaction

Ajay Veer, general secretary of the government school teachers’ association, said, “We write to the director of education several times about these issues, but the administrators are too busy to understand the crisis right now in schools. They must be thinking: ‘When there is no faculty in schools, why will children require books in the first place?” He also called out the government for not paying heed to the crisis that students have been facing