Representation of SC/ST and OBC students below benchmark: DU report

NEW DELHI: Despite provisions for reservation in place, students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities continue to remain under-represented in several segments of the University of Delhi (DU), with the varsity’s annual report revealing that ST students account for just 3.8% of regular undergraduate (UG) enrolment, against the prescribed reservation benchmark of 7.5%.

The figures, published in DU’s 103rd annual report for 2025–26, showed that the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) students also remains below the 27% reservation benchmark across undergraduate, postgraduate (PG) and research programmes.

The report, tabled at the executive council meet on Thursday, presented a breakdown of SC, ST and OBC student enrolment across levels of education and modes of study, raising questions about the reach of affirmative action.

The disparity shown in the data is particularly stark for ST students. Their share stands at just 1.8% of total UG enrolment across all modes, rising to 3.8% among regular students. At the PG level, the representation stands at 4.3% across modes and 5.6% in regular programmes. Among PhD scholars, it is 6%.