Student groups protest Delhi’s worsening air quality, demand action from Centre and state government

NEW DELHI: Protests continued in the city amid a worsening air quality index. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the rising pollution levels in the national capital on Wednesday, demanding urgent measures to tackle deteriorating air quality and protect public health.

The protest was held at the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road and was led by its national president, Vinod Jakhar.

The student organisation said that the demonstration highlights the growing pollution crisis and its adverse impact on the health and daily lives of ordinary citizens. NSUI members and students held oxygen masks to their noses and held up placards saying, “Students demand clean air for a healthy Delhi.”

The Student Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University, has also staged a protest at the Arts Faculty against the alarming deterioration of air quality in the capital. They raised concerns about deteriorating AQI and alleged a lack of transparency in pollution monitoring, citing reports of missing data during peak pollution hours.

In a statement, the student organisation held the Delhi and Union governments accountable for failing to address the recurring air pollution crisis in the city, arguing that it was

not merely a seasonal or meteorological problem but the result of unregulated urbanisation, construction activities, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution.

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