The Time Keeper

“People may buy a new watch, but an old watch can have a different value. Sometimes it belongs to their father or grandfather. They do not want to replace it; they want to keep it working,” he says. That sentiment brought Shazia Akhtar, a businesswoman from Saharanpur, all the way to Nizamuddin. She arrived at around 11 am to have her Swiss watch repaired, only to discover that Khan usually opens his shop after 2 pm.

“I came here from Saharanpur to repair my Swiss watch, but here I came to know that he opens his shop after 2 pm,” she says. The watch was a gift from her brother, making it too special to entrust to an unfamiliar repairer. “This is my precious watch. I cannot give it to just anyone,” Akhtar says. Customers travel from different parts of the country, some in search of vintage watches, others hoping to revive timepieces they have treasured for years. But the future of this painstaking craft remains uncertain. With fewer young people willing to spend years mastering the intricacies of mechanical watches, skilled repairers such as Khan are becoming increasingly rare.

“This work needs patience. You cannot learn it in a few days. It takes years to understand the small parts and how every watch works,” he says. For now, Khan remains at his workbench, surrounded by the ticking remnants of another era. Outside, Nizamuddin rushes about its daily business. Inside his little workshop, however, he continues to give old watches a new lease of life, one careful repair at a time.