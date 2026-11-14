Chandigarh filmmaker's documentary on city's original master plan selected for IFFI premiere

NEW DELHI: A 36-minute documentary directed by city-based filmmaker Suraj Kumar, ‘Nirmanjali: The Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki’, has been selected for its world premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in the Best of Indian Panorama section. Kumar, who just recently won the 72nd National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film.

The documentary revisits the early vision for Chandigarh through the leaf-shaped master plan associated with Polish architect Maciej Nowicki. It explores how the plan responded to the city’s geographical setting and envisioned an urban environment centred on people, nature and everyday life.

The film traces echoes of Nowicki’s ideas in present-day Chandigarh, particularly in the planning and formation of Sectors 7 and 8, which are seen as a tribute to his influence on Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret. It also examines the relationship between Nowicki’s proposals and the city that eventually took shape, covering housing, markets, the industrial area, railway station, educational precincts, parks and gardens. It further looks at the locations envisioned for major civic landmarks, including the HC, secretariat, Assembly hall and Sukhna Lake, drawing connections between the original vision and Chandigarh’s contemporary urban landscape.

The documentary features actor Victor Banerjee, Chandigarh College of Architecture Principal Prof Sangeeta Bagga, and architect SD Sharma, among others.

The festival will take place from November 20 to 28.

Fresh light on early ideas that shaped Chandigarh

Filmmaker Suraj Kumar said the film is meant to bring attention to the early ideas that helped shape Chandigarh and Polish architect Maciej Nowicki’s human-centred vision. He wants viewers to explore the history behind the city’s streets, neighbourhoods and public spaces