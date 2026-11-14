Chhath preparations complete

NEW DELHI: Preparations for Chhath Puja have been completed across the city, with the government putting in place arrangements for electricity, water, sanitation, medical facilities, security and traffic management to ensure a smooth celebration. More than 5,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed across the city on November 15 and 16, with special security arrangements at Yamuna ghats, ponds and other major locations.

The Delhi Police has identified the East, Northeast and Shahdara districts as key areas requiring heightened security, given the large number of devotees expected to assemble there for the rituals. Foot patrols, PCR vehicles and bike patrols will also be intensified.

District deputy commissioners of police have held meetings with Chhath Puja organisers and local committees to discuss crowd management and security arrangements. Organisers have been asked to keep entry and exit points unobstructed to facilitate the movement of devotees.

To make safety instructions accessible, the police have prepared voice messages in Maithili and Bhojpuri, which will be played at ghats across the city. The messages will communicate safety guidelines and dos and don’ts in languages familiar to devotees. CCTV cameras have also been installed at key junctions and traffic choke points, while around 10 watchtowers have been set up along the 11-km Chhath ghat developed on the Munak Canal.