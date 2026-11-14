Chhath preparations complete

NEW DELHI: Preparations for Chhath Puja have been completed across the city, with the government putting in place arrangements for electricity, water, sanitation, medical facilities, security and traffic management to ensure a smooth celebration. More than 5,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed across the city on November 15 and 16, with special security arrangements at Yamuna ghats, ponds and other major locations.
The Delhi Police has identified the East, Northeast and Shahdara districts as key areas requiring heightened security, given the large number of devotees expected to assemble there for the rituals. Foot patrols, PCR vehicles and bike patrols will also be intensified.
District deputy commissioners of police have held meetings with Chhath Puja organisers and local committees to discuss crowd management and security arrangements. Organisers have been asked to keep entry and exit points unobstructed to facilitate the movement of devotees.
To make safety instructions accessible, the police have prepared voice messages in Maithili and Bhojpuri, which will be played at ghats across the city. The messages will communicate safety guidelines and dos and don’ts in languages familiar to devotees. CCTV cameras have also been installed at key junctions and traffic choke points, while around 10 watchtowers have been set up along the 11-km Chhath ghat developed on the Munak Canal.
The Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions in parts of the East, Northeast and Shahdara districts. Commuters have been advised to avoid stretches such as Pushta Road between Shastri Park and Khajuri Chowk, Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax, and the road from Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat, wherever possible. About 13 parking spots have been identified for devotees to prevent congestion around the ghats.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been inspecting the preparations through visits to various ghats and meetings with officials. On Friday, she held another review meeting and directed departments to address any shortcomings immediately through coordinated action.
Gupta said Chhath Puja was deeply rooted in the faith, beliefs and traditions of lakhs of families and that it was the government’s responsibility to provide devotees with a safe, clean and convenient environment to offer prayers. District magistrates are conducting final inspections with Chhath Puja committees and government agencies to check the readiness of ghats, approach roads, electricity, water supply and sanitation facilities.
A five-acre, world-class Chhath ghat along the Yamuna near ITO has also been proposed that is said to feature stepped ghats, a promenade, shaded walkways, fountains, Chhath-themed murals, with 75% of the area earmarked as green space. The project is expected to be completed within a year, ahead of next year’s Chhath celebrations.