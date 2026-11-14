Cop’s son opens fire at 2 brothers in road rage case in Faridabad, arrested

NEW DELHI: A cop’s son allegedly opened fire at two brothers in a road rage near the Central Bank on Kacha Kheri Road here, authorities said on Friday.

One got a gunshot wound in the neck, and the other in his chest. Both are under treatment at a hospital in Sector-21 A. The police have arrested 28-year-old Jaswant, the alleged shooter, a resident of Bharat Colony, Faridabad. The son of an assistant sub-inspector of police, Jaswant works in the billing department of a private hospital in the city’s NIT area, the police said.

According to the police, on Thursday, around 9.20 pm, Piyush, a resident of the same colony as Jaswant, was on his way to a railway station in Delhi. His cousins Prashant, Prince, and Tushar were with him in the car. While on the way, Piyush honked at an oncoming Maruti Brezza car to give way, but the driver, allegedly Jaswant, blocked the road by positioning his vehicle in front of Piyush’s car.

An argument ensued, during which, according to the complaint, Jaswant used abusive language, whipped out a revolver, and fired several shots at Piyush and his cousins. Family members said doctors removed a bullet from Prince’s body, while Prashant, his elder brother, is scheduled to undergo surgery. Prashant owns an electronics showroom, while Prince is currently a second-year BTech student.

A family member said that just four days ago, Prashant’s wife delivered a baby.