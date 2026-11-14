Delhi showcases Yamuna's mythological past through light and sound show on Chhath

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday hosted a light and sound show at the newly inaugurated Namo Yamuna River Safari in Sonia Vihar on the first day of Chhath, showcasing the mythological stories of Goddess Yamuna and Lord Krishna as part of its efforts to promote the riverfront as a tourism and cultural destination.

The show traced the divine origins of Goddess Yamuna and her brother Yama before bringing alive the sacred tales of Yamuna and Lord Krishna through a captivating blend of music, illuminated visuals and a musical fountain.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event along with Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, city Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravindra Indraj, MP Manoj Tiwari, MLAs and other guests.

Gupta said the show on the banks of the Yamuna at the beginning of Chhath was a special experience and would give the residents new opportunities to connect with the river, explore its cultural heritage and spend time with their families. She appealed to the Opposition not to politicise Chhath, saying the festival symbolises faith and unity and people should set aside political differences to celebrate it together.

The chief minister added that the government was committed to the conservation and cleanliness of the Yamuna, the development of its banks and providing world-class facilities to residents.